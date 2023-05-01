Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died as a result of the incident.

WVSP says a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle McGraw was driving in Cabell County.

The trooper said they were attempting to stop McGraw because he was allegedly driving erratically. They say McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that pursuit, the driver stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill along Bonnie Boulevard near U.S. 60. The driver started to run but did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.