Kanawha County hosts annual ‘Exceptional Spring Games’

Kanawha County hosted their annual "Exceptional Spring Games" at Laidley Field to help celebrate students with exceptionalities, autism and disabilities.
By Alex Jackson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was an “Exceptional” day Friday in Charleston.

Kanawha County hosted their annual “Exceptional Spring Games” at Laidley Field. The event gives students from around the district with exceptionalities, autism and disabilities a chance to compete for prizes.

Organizers say this is a showcase of exceptional students.

“This is a day to celebrate them and their progress, their families, their community support. It’s a day that’s all about them,” said Megan McCorkle with Kanawha County Schools.

Nick Dolin had a child competing in the events, and said he was very excited to take part.

“He feels like there is an activity for (him) and there is something that (he’s) included in,” Dolin said.

Along with the events at Laidley Field, the games also featured an Olympic Village with more than a dozen sponsors offering chances to win small prizes.

