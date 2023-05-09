Crews rush to early morning fire

The fire broke out at an abandoned home.
The fire broke out at an abandoned home.
By Shannon Litton
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Huntington are at the scene of a house fire along the 700 block of Adams Ave.

The call came into Cabell County 911 dispatchers around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers say the fire broke out at an abandoned home.

When crews got to the scene, flames were visible.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the city fire marshal is at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal is on his way to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

