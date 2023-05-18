Visual board helps students with autism, other learning disabilities communicate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Communicating between teachers and students with special needs can be challenging. In Kanawha County, they’re trying to bridge that gap with special communication boards.

The boards, full of pictures and simple words, are used by non-verbal children to communicate with teachers.

“To be able to communicate their wants and needs, their desires is just as important for non-speaking students,” Michelle Robinson, a speech-language pathologist said.

Robinson said having this newly installed communication board at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary playground will make a big difference for both students and teachers.

“If you have a student that is playing on the playground and they have to go to the bathroom, they come over here and touch bathroom (on the board),” Robinson said.

From a simple yes or no to asking for a drink, the board lets students say a lot. While the board might be new, Erin Boone, a speech-language pathologist, said they’ve been using something similar with students on iPads.

“The iPads are great for the classroom or for transitioning between classes in the cafeteria, but this is a way (the communication board) to still keep that method of communication without having to worry about the iPad,” she said.

Robinson said there are currently nine communication boards installed in Kanawha County schools and six more are expected within the next school year.

“Every school that has an Autism Center will have a playground communication board in Kanawha County Schools,” Robinson said.

The first communication board was installed in 2021 at Ruffner Elementary.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.