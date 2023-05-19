Fire rips through abandoned home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire has destroyed an abandoned home, while threatening neighboring homes.

The fire started a little before 4 Friday morning in the 2400 block of 9th Ave. This is just blocks away from the site of nearly half a dozen abandoned house fires in the past month.

No injuries have been reported. The fire can be seen from more than a mile away.

This is a developing story.

