Fire rips through abandoned home

Fire ripped through an abandoned Huntington home early Friday morning.
Fire ripped through an abandoned Huntington home early Friday morning.(Alex Jackson)
By Ryan Epling
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire has destroyed an abandoned home, while threatening neighboring homes.

The fire started a little before 4 Friday morning in the 2400 block of 9th Ave. This is just blocks away from the site of nearly half a dozen abandoned house fires in the past month.

No injuries have been reported. The fire can be seen from more than a mile away.

This is a developing story. Keep clicking WSAZ.com or the WSAZ App for the very latest information.

