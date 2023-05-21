Horse euthanized after race at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A horse was euthanized after a race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, according to a release.

Swanson Lake was vanned off with a significant injury to the left hind leg about 100 yards past the finish of Saturday’s sixth race, according Equine Medical Director for CDI Doctor Will Farmer.

Upon further diagnostics, the injury was deemed inoperable and Swanson Lake was humanely euthanized, officials said.

