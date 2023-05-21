Horse euthanized after race at Churchill Downs

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A horse was euthanized after a race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, according to a release.

Swanson Lake was vanned off with a significant injury to the left hind leg about 100 yards past the finish of Saturday’s sixth race, according Equine Medical Director for CDI Doctor Will Farmer.

Upon further diagnostics, the injury was deemed inoperable and Swanson Lake was humanely euthanized, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one dead in Athens County crash
Deadly crash closes U.S. 33 in Ohio
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact
One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting
The scene was cleared in less than an hour.
Man injured after being hit by train
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - May 21
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - May 21
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting