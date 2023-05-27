Governor Beshear orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

“This Memorial Day, we as Americans will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country and our freedom,” Beshear said. “For their boundless love and selflessness, our fallen Kentucky servicemen and women asked of us only this: that we remember them. Let us take strength, determination and a renewed sense of commitment from their heroic example, to make our communities a better place for our family, friends and fellow Kentuckians.”

Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

For more flag status information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community mourns loss of teen in crash
Community mourns teen killed in golf cart crash
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
West Virginia native to take ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
Kitten rescued by first responders
Kitten hanging from bridge rescued by first responders
Man shot in Huntington
Man shot in Huntington

Latest News

Senate Bill 150 concerns transgender students and lessons on sexuality.
KDE releases guidance for schools on new law concerning transgender students and lessons on sexuality
WV WIC announces updated income guidelines
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
WVU officials say fans will be able to come back to the Coliseum for the men's basketball...
WVU to allow some fans to Coliseum for indoor sports
Coronavirus in West Virginia
28 COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.