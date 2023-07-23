Three deaths under investigation

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO. (WSAZ) -An investigation is underway after three deaths were reported in Lucasville, Ohio.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 9-1-1 call from family members stating they found their son deceased at his residence on McLaughlin Rd. in Lucasville around 9: 30 p.m. Saturday night.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated deputies responded to the location and discovered one person deceased in the camper which family members advised.

Deputies checked a second camper on the property and discovered two people who were also deceased.

The victims were identified as Heather James,45, Pete O’Brian Eldridge,35, and James (Jay) Andronis,68. All three lived on McLaughlin Rd. at the location of the incident.

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the investigation.

All three bodies will be taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ethan Carmichael at 740-354-7346.

