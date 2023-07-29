Search for man wanted in connection with murder

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a murder.

The sheriff’s office says Aden Michael Alexander Greene, of Portsmouth, is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Greene is described as 5′9″ and 128 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

The call came in shortly after midnight on Saturday of a man being shot at a party.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived, they provided emergency medical procedures to the victim but were unsuccessful.

Several people fled the party both before and as deputies arrived, however, detectives have a list of people who were at the party. If you were at the party, you are asked to call 740-351-1091 and speak to Detective Conkel to help save time in the investigation.

If you see Greene or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 and do not approach him.

