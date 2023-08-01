$11 million settlement reached in Kanawha County special needs classroom abuse cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A settlement has been reached for claims brought against the Kanawha County Board of Education and a special needs teacher convicted of harming elementary students in her care.

Civil cases brought forth by seven families against the Kanawha County BOE and Nancy Boggs settled for a combined $11,750,000.

A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child at Holz Elementary School. (Charleston Police Department)

In May of 2022, Nancy Boggs pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students. In August of 2022, Boggs was sentenced to 10 years in jail after admitting to hitting one of the students with a cabinet door, pulling her hair, and pulling a chair out from underneath the student.

Boggs also admitted to slamming another child’s head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.

The charges stem from an incident in September of 2021 at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, West Virginia.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.