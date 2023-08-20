Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is the homecoming of the ages bringing everyone from the community out to Elkview, West Virginia.

West Virginia native Brad Paisley celebrated the opening of the new Herbert Hoover High School on Saturday.

“This is great. This is the nicest high school I’ve ever seen,” Paisley said in an exclusive interview to WSAZ. “This is an example of what good we can do when we all come together in the face of any sort of disaster. I’m thrilled to be any sort of small part of this.”

Paisley said he was excited to watch his hometown team scrimmage the Hebert Hoover Huskies at their new stadium.

Paisleys played his country hits for the Huskie fans honoring their new school and football field.

The students were excited for the festivities.

Some said the concert is something they will never forget.

“I mean it’s really cool having someone whos going to sing for us here at Hoover. You never would’ve thought that would happen at Hoover,” Senior Carlee Mcgraw said.

And Senior Jamison Lewis agrees.

“Its special. It really makes you feel like you’re on top of the world, like the best school around,” he said.

As the students begin their school year, Paisley said at the event that this day was more than just a concert and football scrimmage, it’s a tribute to the community’s resilience and testament to their strength.

“I think this is the best example of what West Virginia is, how West Virginians care for one another, who they really are, and I hope this high school is every bit the gift for these future generations that it can be.”

