Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After 10 years of dedicated service, Sheriff Michael Rutherford will sign the official orders for K-9 Brix to retire from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Brix started at Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 in the patrol division. He specialized in narcotics, tracking, and apprehension.

The sheriff’s office says Brix will end his service by serving children at Riverside High School, where he will be the School Resource Officer K-9.

K-9 Brix will get to remain with his handler, Corporal Michael Dickerson.

Dickerson and Brix met one another at K-2 Solutions K-9 Training School in North Carolina and have been partners ever since.

