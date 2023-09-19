New Clendenin Elementary School opens its doors for a tour of the construction site

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a long time coming for Clendenin residents with a new school on the horizon. The new Clendenin Elementary School is one step closer to completion as officials toured the property Tuesday.

“This is a state-of-the-art facility,” Clendenin Elementary School Principal Angel Gruski said.

In June 2016, flooding wiped away the old Clendenin Elementary School leaving students to learn in portable classrooms and then in 2021 work on the school had to pause due to soil concerns on the property.

But nonetheless, the community persisted and officials say it’s an exciting day.

“It’s always good to see the progress being made after it’s been shut down for a year, and it’s just exciting to see how much further along they are and we are that much closer to getting kids into the building,” Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said.

Williams said having an actual building for students to learn is important and that safety was a top priority in the creation of this new school.

“We have the security gate at the bottom of the hill, so during off hours that’ll be off and folks wont be able to get up here in the evenings. We will have security cameras like we do in our buildings now,” he said.

Gruski said this new building will change the game for students and allow them a better opportunity to learn and grow in their education.

“I just think the culture will be better once we get into the new school. You’re not having to walk outside to get to your classes anymore. It’s going to be like a school again,” she said.

The new school is set to be complete and ready to open for the fall 2024-2025 school year.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.