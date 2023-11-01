Rescue mission underway for workers trapped in building collapse

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A rescue mission is underway late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for two workers trapped in a building collapse at an idled coal preparation plant in rural Martin County, Sheriff John Kirk said.

The sheriff said the building was about 10 to 11 stories tall. It’s located in the middle fork of Wolf Creek.

Kirk said rescue crews have been in touch with one of the men and have been trying to locate where the other man is trapped.

The collapse was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived just minutes later to find the building fully collapsed -- with steel and concrete scattered about.

Sheriff Kirk explained that the coal preparation plant has been idle for some time. He said the two workers were salvaging the plant, taking some machinery out of it when it collapsed.

The sheriff said, to the best of investigators’ knowledge, the workers were on the bottom floor when the collapse happened. The building essentially toppled all around the two workers.

Crews from a number of agencies are on the scene, including Pikeville, Ashland, Warfield, Inez, Martin, and Prestonsburg.

Around 11 p.m., at least four firefighters were inside of the building and maintained contact with the one trapped worker. Although he remained trapped, he was getting medical attention, according to Sheriff Kirk.

