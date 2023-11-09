$2M bond set for mother charged with shooting to death her young sons

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of her sons, ages 9 and 6.(Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Bond for the Bullitt County woman charged with the shooting deaths of her two children has been set at $2 million.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsvillle, is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center on two counts of murder.

Lucas was arrested yesterday after deputies called to her home in the 200 block of Bentwood found two boys, ages 9 and 6, in a bedroom with gunshot wounds.

The arrest report says a witness told deputies Lucas was the one who shot the children. A gun, believed to be the one used in the shootings, was found on the bed.

The children were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, but both died after arrival. Their names have not been released.

District Court Judge Jennifer Porter set the bond after entering a not-guilty plea for Lucas. Porter said she believes Lucas is a danger to others. If the bond is posted, Lucas not to be in possession of firearms.

Lucas will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14. A public defender has been appointed to represent her.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking at the Tri-State impact of Ohio marijuana law
Issue 2: Marijuana law impact in Ohio, border states
Ambulance theft leads to cross-country chase
Woman arrested after chase involving stolen ambulance
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohioans approve Issue 2
Fares on the new route start from $49 one-way.
Breeze Airways to start new route to Myrtle Beach from Charleston

Latest News

The report said of almost 700 schools in the state, more than 40% percent do not have safe...
Report reveals 40 percent of W.Va. schools have no safe entrances
Share the Love event at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter on Saturday, November 11.
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to hold adoption event
Military recruiter removed after misconduct allegations involving students
Military recruiter removed after misconduct allegations involving students
Loretta Walker has been charged with 1st-degree arson.
Boone County woman arrested for arson
MGN Online
Report reveals 40 percent of W.Va. schools have no safe entrances