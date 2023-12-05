State Police investigating deadly shooting in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation has begun in Wayne County, according to West Virginia State Police.

Not many details about the investigation have been released yet, but State Police did confirm on Tuesday that someone had been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting.

The incident happened in the Dunlow community of Wayne County, troopers say.

This is a developing story.

