Police searching for Hardin County Detention Center escapee

Source: Hardin County Detention Center
Source: Hardin County Detention Center(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and the Hardin County Detention Center are asking the public to keep an eye out for an escaped inmate.

Tony Stephens, 37, was reported missing from the jail’s substance abuse program annex.

He is described as a 5′9″ white male weighing around 160 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

KSP said Stephens was being held on drug possession charges. Officials believe he may be headed to the Covington-Northern Kentucky area.

If anyone sees Stephens, do not approach him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078 or dial 911.

