Mother facing charges following shooting, infant in critical condition

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Charges have been filed against the mother in the shooting of a 16-month-old infant, according to the Gallia County Sheriff and Gallia County Prosecutor.

It happened Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. on Double Creek Road.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren says Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, of Crown City, is charged with attempted aggravated murder.

Investigators say the child is listed in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

