Spring Valley baseball field vandalized ahead of playing season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After already having to wait to begin their season, another strike is against the Spring Valley High School baseball team after an overnight vandalism earlier this week.

“We were in the process of building a locker room clubhouse for our kids that is needed. That’s why the fence was down. We had to pour the concrete in, and that’s how the people entered the field,” head baseball coach Austin Pratt said.

Driving over a section of concrete through the open area, tire tracks of roughly 2 to 4 inches are left on the grass.

Additional equipment was damaged.

“Our sprinkler system hadn’t been working for eight years, and we finally got it repaired. One of the new sprinkler heads we put in ... it’s really loose now from where one of the tire marks hit,” Pratt said.

These damages collectively make playing baseball a safety hazard.

“All parts of the field, the balls gonna pop up and hit somebody in the face,” Pratt said.

Although West Virginia spring sports are allowed to resume in just under a month, Pratt says until these damages are fixed, their field is unplayable.

Pratt says thousands of dollars will have to go into these repairs -- money that has been hard to come by, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior player Hank Hinchman was devastated by the aftermath of the field, and hopes to see a homerun for the field’s repairs sometime in the near future.

“Myself and the other seniors are pretty upset cause we don’t know if were gonna have a whole lot of time to get practices and games in before march,” Hinchman said.

Donations to help repair the field can be sent to: Spring Valley Athletic Boosters Association, Spring Valley Baseball, PO BOX 1222, Ceredo, WV 25507

