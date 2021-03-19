Advertisement

Medical cannabis testing laboratory announced

(Richard Vogel | AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Offices of Medical Cannabis and Laboratory Services awarded a laboratory permit for medical cannabis testing facility.

Analabs Inc., of Crab Orchard, WV received the permit.

The lab is expected to perform a broad range of testing to ensure products are safe for patient medical use.

“The Office of Medical Cannabis has continued to advance this program to assure that safe, quality tested medical cannabis is made available to West Virginians who have serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “We are pleased to have this next step accomplished.”

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf, or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths
Fire destroys Charleston house
Fire destroys Charleston house
One person has died following a fire in Sissonville.
One person killed in house fire