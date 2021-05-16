New business offers water sports lessons for everyone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you are ready to splash into summer plans here is a unique experience for you and your family or friends. Kanawha Watersports offers lessons and water sports on the Kanawha River.

Ted Duty owns the new business in Winfield, West Virginia. This is the first season they are offering all kinds of water sports.

“We offer water skiing, wake boarding, and tubing. Basically, anything you want to do behind a boat we do it,” said Duty.

Duty’s been behind the wheel and strapping on water skis and wake boards for over thirty years.

“We started our own kids out on the water, [I] taught my son to ski when he was four and my daughter when she was six,” Duty told WSAZ.

He started Kanawha Watersports to give people the same opportunity to learn the sport or get behind a boat and do the sports they love along the Kanawha River.

Duty has an instructor certification and is approved by the W.Va. Department of Natural resources as an outfitter guide so he can teach the lessons.

“We can teach you from the very basics from the beginner status, all the way up to intermediate, and all the way up to advanced slalom skiing,” said Duty. “Say you want to come out and get some ski lessons and you have never skied before and you are truly a beginner, the first lesson is an hour and a half long, so it’s very individualized.”

If you are advanced, it’s no problem.

“If you already know how to ski and you just want to come out and ski or wake board the rate on that is $50 dollars,” said Duty.

Duty can accommodate small groups and families along with flexible options. In order to get a time slot, visit the website and call to make a reservation this summer.

