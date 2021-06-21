Advertisement

Heavy police presence reported at Blazer’s

Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
Ashland Police cordoned off a restaurant with crime scene tape Sunday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after an incident Sunday evening at Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to dispatchers not much information is available on what happened at the local restaurant. They were able to say that there is a heavy police presence.

WSAZ spent several hours at the scene Sunday evening, but police did not share any information on the nature of the investigation. The restaurant is located in the 1600 block of Carter Ave. Crime tape was visible around the restaurant Sunday evening.

Several people told WSAZ the police arrived at the scene sometime after 6 Sunday evening.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

