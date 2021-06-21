Heavy police presence reported at Blazer’s

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after an incident Sunday evening at Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to dispatchers not much information is available on what happened at the local restaurant. They were able to say that there is a heavy police presence.

WSAZ spent several hours at the scene Sunday evening, but police did not share any information on the nature of the investigation. The restaurant is located in the 1600 block of Carter Ave. Crime tape was visible around the restaurant Sunday evening.

Several people told WSAZ the police arrived at the scene sometime after 6 Sunday evening.

