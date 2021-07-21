Advertisement

3 arrested on drug charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth after a drug bust that turned up crack cocaine, a firearm and more than $3,300 cash.

The Portsmouth Police Department and Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released that information, saying the bust happened at a home in the 2200 block of 8th Street.

Officers seized about 95 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a gun, $3,340 cash, digital scales and more evidence of drug trafficking. Investigators estimated the drugs are worth $9,500 on the streets.

Arrested were Stanley Abdul Lamar Howard Jr., 41, Bria Gilliland, 36, and Terrence West, 18, all of Portsmouth. Investigators say the home where the search happened belongs to Howard. All the suspects face drug possession and trafficking charges. Howard also was charged with having a weapon while under disability.

The suspects were taken to the Scioto County Jail. Their arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court. Investigators say more charges are possible.

In addition, another man – Chad Haynes of Portsmouth – was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. He also was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

