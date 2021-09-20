Advertisement

‘Bowls and Spoons’ cereal bar coming to Charleston

‘Bowls and Spoons’ cereal bar coming to Charleston
‘Bowls and Spoons’ cereal bar coming to Charleston(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crunchy, sweet cold and fast describes the new kind of bar that’s taking up space in Charleston’s Elk City.

Andrew Palmer and his wife Heather are opening a cereal bar there. They said this is something they’ve been thinking about for a year.

“Most people are like ‘cereal bar?’ And they don’t know what it is until you break it down for them,” Andrew Palmer said.

“It’s going to be more of a you can come in and get a bowl of Fruit Loops if you want to, but if you want something different, we are going to have something different for you,” he said.

Andrew said they will unveil a menu this weekend during Charleston’s OktoberWest and hope to set up shop in the next few months.

“We’ll do tables and bar stools and back here will be a lounge,” Heather Palmer said.

They hope to take customers back in time.

“We will have big screen TV with nothing but old school cereal commercials from the 70s and 80s,” Andrew said.

He said they will serve about 100 cereals.

“We’ll have lactose intolerant milks. We will have everything you can think of; we will have a Health Nut corner,” Andrew said.

They say ice cream, fruit, swirls and toppings will be on the menu, but Andrew said that doesn’t mean it comes with a high price tag.

“Its not going to be a $10 burger; it is going to be a $4 bowl of cereal,” he said.

The name of the bar is called Bowls and Spoons.

“We’ve never had nothing like it, and it’s in all the big cities, and we are bringing it here and here in Elk City I want to be involved in that. It’s got an extra beat in the pulse in this part of the business district.”

The owners say they plan to open early in the morning and close late at night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle accident
A crash has temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of US-35 in Gallia County.
Driver life flighted after semi roll over on US 35
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near East Dupont Avenue and Calvary...
Road back open after head-on collision
Police say they are looking for 3 male suspects.
Police identify victim of shooting

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 | 88 more deaths, 8,571 new cases
Kentucky COVID-19 | 88 more deaths, 8,571 new cases
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky COVID-19 | 88 more deaths, 8,571 new cases
Four juveniles escaped from the Shell Juvenile Center in Barboursville, and three were taken...
Police looking for escaped juvenile; three captured
The incident happened Sunday morning at the construction site of the future Eastern Kentucky...
Construction site damaged, work underway to identify driver