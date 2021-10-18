Homicide investigation underway

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Comfort Monday evening. That’s according to Boone County dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ they got the call at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a homicide at a home on the 1600 block of Left Fork Road in Comfort.

Right now, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Boone ambulance, and Racine Fire Department are on scene.

No further information is being released at this time.

