Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway

Dispatchers tell WSAZ they got the call at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a homicide.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ they got the call at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a homicide.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Comfort Monday evening. That’s according to Boone County dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ they got the call at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a homicide at a home on the 1600 block of Left Fork Road in Comfort.

Right now, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Boone ambulance, and Racine Fire Department are on scene.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.
Death investigation underway
Storm damage in Hillsboro
National Weather Service reports 6 tornadoes in Ohio
Taylon Bensinger has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention...
Man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge

Latest News

The suspect ditched the cruiser near the shooting range at Kanawha State Forest before taking...
Deputies search for suspect accused of stealing cruiser
Community leaders are trying to add revenue and cut back on expenses.
Southern Ohio village facing fiscal emergency
Truck used to dump trash on private property identified
Truck used to dump trash on private property identified
RPD is looking for someone in connection with a burglary early Saturday morning.
‘We had a flood and break-in 7 days apart’: Russell Police investigating burglary