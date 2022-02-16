Advertisement

‘Inspired By’ book series helps families talk about rare diseases

'Inspired By' book series helps families talk about rare diseases
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The latest book in the ‘Inspired By’ series is being launched ahead of Rare Disease Day, which is observed each year on the last day of February to raise Awareness and generate change for the 400-million people worldwide living with a rare disease.

Created by the community for the community, the series is a collection of children’s stories in collaboration with real patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to help families with young children talk about rare diseases in an approachable and age appropriate way.

Click here to choose your free copy of one of the books.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
2 killed in head-on crash
Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill has passed away, according to fellow county...
Cabell County Commissioner passes away
A family escaped their burning home early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County.
Family escapes burning home
A strap broke on a tractor trailer, causing an entire load of steel to spill out onto the I-64...
I-64 West entrance ramp reopens at West Huntington
Space heater may have caused early morning house fire
Space heater may have caused early morning fire

Latest News

Author Tonya Brown talks new book 'The Queen's Almoner'
Author Tonya Brown talks new book ‘The Queen’s Almoner’
Disney's Beauty & The Beast Jr with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
Dinner specials at Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering
Dinner specials at Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering
Dolly Parton Stampede Hosts 35th Season
Dolly Parton Stampede celebrates 35th season