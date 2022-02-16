‘Inspired By’ book series helps families talk about rare diseases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The latest book in the ‘Inspired By’ series is being launched ahead of Rare Disease Day, which is observed each year on the last day of February to raise Awareness and generate change for the 400-million people worldwide living with a rare disease.

Created by the community for the community, the series is a collection of children’s stories in collaboration with real patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to help families with young children talk about rare diseases in an approachable and age appropriate way.

Click here to choose your free copy of one of the books.

