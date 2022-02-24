COVID-19 W.Va. | 38 additional deaths, 1,240 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 24, 2022, there are currently 3,336 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 38 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,288 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Calhoun County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Jackson County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Lincoln County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Barbour County, an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 70-year old male from Summers County, a 67-year old female from Marion County, a 96-year old female from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Barbour County, and an 80-year old male from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 64-year old female from McDowell County, a 56-year old female from Hampshire County, an 83-year old female from Braxton County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 74-year old male from Wayne County, a 63-year old male from Boone County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Marshall County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 30-year old male from Wayne County, a 62-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 90-year old male from Wetzel County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 28 are color-coded green on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a low infection rate. 23 counties are color-coded yellow and four are currently gold.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

According to WV DHHR, there are 12,978 confirmed cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Thursday, 588 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 133 have been admitted to the ICU and 76 are on ventilators.

Right now, 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital and two are in the ICU.

461,792 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent is fully vaccinated and 397,431 West Virginians have received at booster dose.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (105), Boone (39), Braxton (36), Brooke (22), Cabell (173), Calhoun (24), Clay (19), Doddridge (17), Fayette (122), Gilmer (11), Grant (19), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (41), Hancock (24), Hardy (11), Harrison (197), Jackson (28), Jefferson (59), Kanawha (247), Lewis (34), Lincoln (64), Logan (60), Marion (106), Marshall (83), Mason (59), McDowell (85), Mercer (161), Mineral (27), Mingo (55), Monongalia (135), Monroe (35), Morgan (10), Nicholas (62), Ohio (60), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (12), Preston (71), Putnam (95), Raleigh (170), Randolph (29), Ritchie (26), Roane (33), Summers (23), Taylor (74), Tucker (3), Tyler (21), Upshur (64), Wayne (69), Webster (29), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (135), Wyoming (60). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

