Local restaurant plans to close their doors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A restaurant in Huntington has announced they plan to close their doors.

According to a post on the Charlie Graingers Facebook page, April 15 will be their final day of operation.

Charlie Graingers is located at 300A 8th Street and opened back in 2016.

The post, in part said, “ . . . From our heart, thank you for the love, support and friendships we have today. Finally, thank you to our families for all the support and help. We have had a great time serving all & hope we brought a smile to your face even if it were for just a short time.”

The restaurant is currently for sale. If you are interested, Charlie Graingers wants to hear from you! You can send them a private message via Facebook.

