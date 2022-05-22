Driver crashes into Dairy Queen

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car crashed into the Scott Depot Dairy Queen Saturday evening just after 7 p.m.

According to dispatchers, the driver of the car was trapped and had to be extricated by first responders.

The driver was transported to the hospital but the extend of their injuries are unknown.

Crews shut off the gas to the building to stabilize it due to the damage.

