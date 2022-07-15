Advertisement

Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman who was found outside her home seriously injured back in 2020 has made a seemingly miraculous recovery.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two-year coma.

Woman suffers head trauma during attack; family shares their pain

Palmer was discovered on Wednesday, June 10, by lawn care workers at her home along Flatwoods Road suffering from severe head injuries.

Palmer’s own brother, Daniel Palmer, is accused in the attack, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding following the June 2020 incident near Cottageville.

Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson...
Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

On its Facebook page on Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said, “After 2 years of being hospitalized and in a coma resulting from being attacked, hacked, and left for dead, Wanda Palmer is now awake to see her assailant in custody - her brother, Daniel Palmer.”

Further information has not been released.

