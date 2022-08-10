Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

The road to recovery will be a slow and arduous one
This was Garrett Ky. two weeks ago during the Beaver Creek flood.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!

