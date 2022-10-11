Governor Justice introduces bill to eliminate vehicle tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice introduced a bill Tuesday that he says would eliminate personal property taxes on vehicles for everyone in West Virginia.

Justice says the bill is called the “Car and All Vehicle Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Tax,” and it would provide a dollar-for-dollar refund for personal property taxes paid to county Sheriff’s Departments in 2022 and every year going forward for citizens and businesses.

He says the refund would be provided by the West Virginia General Revenue Fund and would not interfere with the property tax revenue stream guaranteed to local governments and school boards.

Justice says the proposed bill would save West Virginia tax payers approximately $145 million.

He says the bill is written and ready for the state’s Houe and Senate when they are ready to take it up for discussion. However, Justice did not lay out a plan for when and how the House and Senate would go about discussiong the bill.

Justice touted the bill as a workaround to Amendment 2, which is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.