Man cited after loaded gun found at airport security checkpoint

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Clay County was cited after a loaded handgun was found at the security checkpoint at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Investigators say the .45-caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

According to TSA officials, the incident happened Monday.

The TSA emphasizes that guns confiscated at security checkpoints delay other travelers from getting to their gates and can result in hefty fines -- as much as $15,000 in some cases.

