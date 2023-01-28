Three of four suspects arrested in murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three of four suspects in a late November 2022 murder were arrested and charged Friday evening.

In a press release, Huntington Police says on November 30th officers responded to a shooting near 18th street and 9th Avenue. When they arrived they found Christopher Johnson shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Huntington Police have identified the suspects in this shooting as Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye, Demarquis Patterson, and Matthew Daughtery.

In a criminal complaint for Hawk a cooperating witness told police that all four men traveled from Charleston to Huntington to meet with Johnson. Police believe they took two vehicles, were armed, and planned to rob Johnson. The witness said they all arrived in the area where police would later find Johnson shot. They then exited their vehicles, and that’s when the witness says they heard gunshots.

The complaint says Patterson took off in one of the vehicles, as did Hawk and Foye. Daughtery ran off on foot but was later picked up by Hawk and Foye. Police say Ring camera footage from the area showed who they believe to be Daughtery running west on 9th Avenue and was picked up at 18th Street.

After the shooting, all four men returned to Charleston, according to police.

Almost exactly two months later on January 27th around 3:00 p.m. police in Hurricane say they pulled over a vehicle for speeding on I-64. Inside the vehicle were two men whom officers identified as Hawk and Foye. With the help of U.S. Marshals, both were taken into custody on outstanding murder warrants.

Three and a half hours later in Buffalo, U.S. Marshals located Patterson and took him into custody.

Law Enforcement is now looking for the 4th and final suspect, Matthew Daughtery, who also has a warrant for murder.

Anyone who has information about Daughtery and/or more information about Johnson’s murder should call 911 or Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (304) 696-4420 ext. 1032 or the U.S. Marshals at (304) 347-5136. Tips can also be left anonymously at (304) 696-4444.

