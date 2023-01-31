WVa national forest to provide US Capitol Christmas tree

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A Christmas tree that adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol will come from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia this year.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is selected from a different national forest each year. It’s the first time since 1976 that a tree from the Monongahela National Forest will be used for the display, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Tuesday.

The selected tree will make several stops around West Virginia and surrounding states in November before making its way to Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m.
Homeowner shoots man in chest, police say
Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry precipitation
Tony Cavalier previews incoming wintry mess
Marshall University
Student found deceased on college campus
Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock
A person was struck by a vehicle Monday night on Winfield Road in St. Albans.
Man struck by vehicle; road temporarily closed

Latest News

West Virginia advances school mandate on ‘In God We Trust’
West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care
Mountaineers are now 2-6 in Big 12
WVU releases 2023 football schedule
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers his 2023 State of the State Address
Gov. DeWine delivers 2023 State of the State Address