Fire reported at manufacturing plant

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several fire departments responded to a manufacturing plant in Alloy, West Virginia after reports of a fire Tuesday.

According to security at West Virginia Manufacturing, a fire broke out in a mixing bin.

Flames were put out within five to 10 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Armstrong Creek, Montgomery, Smithers and Boomer all responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die during head-on crash
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Roane County
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
Wickline lost her life after police say she was shot and killed on a front porch.
Friend remembers woman shot and killed; suspect arrested
Ludacris to perform at State Fair of West Virginia

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Drivers can expect delays on Hal Greer Boulevard
Traffic Alert | Drivers can expect delays on Hal Greer Boulevard
Smock was arrested for wanton endangerment with a firearm and domestic battery with a weapon.
Woman accused of waving, throwing firearm arrested
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 02/20/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Relay for Life of the Tri-Counties is returning to Huntington High School on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Relay for Life of Tri-Counties to be held at Huntington High School