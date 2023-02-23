Mountanieer Montessori student’s trip to Target turns into life lesson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

An area student’s trip to Corridor G turned into an important life lesson not only for the fifth grader, but to his entire school.

“When I was at Target with my family before winter break, I heard this woman say to her kid that they had nothing for the holiday,” explained Arlo Bastress, a student at Mountaineer Montessori School, 4801 Staunton Avenue, SE. “This made me want to give back to my community. I think that if you have more than somebody else, you should share what you have and help them.”

MMS, which has a strong community service philosophy embedded into the curriculum as part of the Montessori Peace Philosophy, provided the platform for Arlo to transform that wish to help others into a reality with a school-wide necessities drive for neighbors served by the Bream Memorial Shower Program, Food and Clothing Closet, 317 W. Washington Street, at the end of January. The drive included an online registry, which remains open.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.