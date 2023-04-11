Chick-fil-A reopening date set after renovations

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The long wait is nearly over. The only free-standing Chick-fil-A in Cabell County is set to reopen Monday, April 17 after being closed five months for renovations, franchisee President Larry Pitman said.

The restaurant, situated high on the hill at Melody Farms near the Huntington Mall, closed Nov. 10 to make some major changes. They include a permanent two-lane drive-thru that will allow employees to serve as many as 200 cars per hour.

In addition, more parking spaces have been added, as well as a completely rebuilt kitchen and expanded dining area.

