Three departments on scene of house fire
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEDINA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three volunteer fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Jackson County, W. Va.
The initial call came into dispatchers just after 11:00 a.m. in the Medina area.
Dispatchers said first responders from Ripley, Silverton and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene.
At this time, there is no word if anyone was injured.
