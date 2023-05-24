Three departments on scene of house fire

(WALA)
By Martina Bills
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEDINA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three volunteer fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Jackson County, W. Va.

The initial call came into dispatchers just after 11:00 a.m. in the Medina area.

Dispatchers said first responders from Ripley, Silverton and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene.

At this time, there is no word if anyone was injured.

