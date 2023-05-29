Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run incident

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are trying to locate a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured on May 25.

911 dispatchers received a call just after 4 a.m. regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Joyce Road near Nottingham Mobile home park.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Odell Frazer, 23, of Putnam County, was located in a ditch with severe injuries.

Deputies say Frazier left his friend’s house an hour and a half prior to the 911 call to walk to a gas station.

The sheriff’s office says Frazier was found by his friend who became worried he had been gone too long. The friend alerted 911 about the accident.

Frazier was taken to the hospital. According to family members, Frazier is suffering from a broken skull and broken neck along with other broken bones. The family has told deputies Frazier is possibly paralyzed.

Deputies say the vehicle they suspect was involved in the incident was located close to the scene but the accused driver has not been found.”

An accident reconstruction team and detectives responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

