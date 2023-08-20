Celebrating Herbert Hoover’s school and stadium opening

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first day of school for those in the Elkview community may have come and gone, but the excitement of walking into the new Herbert Hoover High School is something many can’t believe has happened.

After being washed out by the 2016 flooding, the huskies finally have a place to call home.

“In 29 years, this has probably been the best opening I’ve ever had,” said Kelly Plutro, an English Teacher at Herbert Hoover.

“It was like walking into Disneyworld,” High School Senior Bobby Butterworth said.

Butterworth said he and his classmates lived through the devastation, so to spend his last year seeing all the hard work come to fruition is a dream come true.

“I’ve been hearing about this since I came out of elementary school at Shoals, and it’s just been a long time coming,” he said.

Principal Mike Kelley shared one last message for every husky before the scrimmage on Saturday.

“When we get knocked down, we stand up, and you put all that together,” he said. “And what I challenge every current and future Hoover student to do is Hoover up.”

