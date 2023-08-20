Celebrating Herbert Hoover’s school and stadium opening

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first day of school for those in the Elkview community may have come and gone, but the excitement of walking into the new Herbert Hoover High School is something many can’t believe has happened.

After being washed out by the 2016 flooding, the huskies finally have a place to call home.

“In 29 years, this has probably been the best opening I’ve ever had,” said Kelly Plutro, an English Teacher at Herbert Hoover.

“It was like walking into Disneyworld,” High School Senior Bobby Butterworth said.

Butterworth said he and his classmates lived through the devastation, so to spend his last year seeing all the hard work come to fruition is a dream come true.

“I’ve been hearing about this since I came out of elementary school at Shoals, and it’s just been a long time coming,” he said.

Principal Mike Kelley shared one last message for every husky before the scrimmage on Saturday.

“When we get knocked down, we stand up, and you put all that together,” he said. “And what I challenge every current and future Hoover student to do is Hoover up.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's to be torn down and rebuilt in Cabell County
Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt
Dispatchers say a man was stabbed early Friday morning.
One taken to hospital in stabbing
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Russell High School
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Russell High School
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield
39 sex offenders arrested amid Operation Blue and Gold Shield
Former Charleston Chief of Police, Tyke Hunt
Charleston Police chief resigns; interim chief named

Latest News

HHHS opens new field
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High Schools first football scrimmage at the new campus
The 11th annual Alleyway benefit gospel concert, car show and auction took place Saturday at...
Community gathers for annual event to raise money for people in need
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 19
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 19