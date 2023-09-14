US Marshals arrest man on child porn charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested by US Marshals on Wednesday in Nicholas County.

According to the indictment, Jarrod Steven Bennett ‘did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct’.

Court documents show charges Bennett faces stem from an incident on September 20, 2021, near Mount Nebo.

The indictment unsealed by the US District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia states ‘visual depiction was transmitted using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.