Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Five people tragically lost their lives on Thanksgiving day in Athens County when a home caught fire along Rainbow Lake Road.

We now know the names of the lives that were lost.

According to family, Vicki Brown, 48, Katelin Brown, 26, Bellelynn Brown, 1, and Eaiden Brown, 4, were killed during the fire.

The fifth victim was Kenneth Meeks, 41, according to the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

