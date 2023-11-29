Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released

Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Five people tragically lost their lives on Thanksgiving day in Athens County when a home caught fire along Rainbow Lake Road.

We now know the names of the lives that were lost.

According to family, Vicki Brown, 48, Katelin Brown, 26, Bellelynn Brown, 1, and Eaiden Brown, 4, were killed during the fire.

The fifth victim was Kenneth Meeks, 41, according to the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

If you would like to help donate during this time of need, you can do so by clicking this link.

