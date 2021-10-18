Deputies search for suspect accused of stealing cruiser

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing a Boone County deputy cruiser.

Deputies say the suspect lead police on a pursuit.

The suspect came through Kanawha State Forest through Route 94, deputies say, and ditched the cruiser near the shooting range at Kanawha State Forest. At that point, the suspect took off on foot.

A WSAZ crew says there are K9 officers looking for the suspect, as well as a chopper.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

