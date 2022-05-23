Dairy Queen staff picking up pieces after car crashed through restaurant

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As summer approaches, people in the Scott Depot community will have to take a raincheck on their favorite Blizzard or Dilly Bar, all as staff is forced to close up shop because of extensive damage left behind.

“It’s crazy. Gas lines were all busted, electric and water shooting everywhere. It was just crazy. Like a tornado or something, it’s unbelievable,” said Jeff Diehl, owner of the Dairy Queen in Scott Depot.

Surveillance video from a business across the street shows a car speeding and crashing through the front of that Dairy Queen. That incident happened Saturday evening just after 7 p.m.

No customers were inside. However, several employees were helping out with the drive-thru on the other side from where the crash happened.

“Things could have been worse. It’s bad enough what he’s done, much less what he could’ve done,” Diehl said.

According to West Virginia State Police, Casey Oxley was behind the wheel. Troopers say Oxley intentionally drove his car into the restaurant. However, they say they do not have a motive as to why he did it.

“We just remodeled everything and were getting ready to open, so thankfully we weren’t open. But everything is completely destroyed, so where do you go from here?” Diehl said.

Their dining room has been closed due to remodeling. However, the owner says all the fixtures had been made. Prior to the crash, they were thinking about re-opening their dining room to the public during the weekend.

“My wife said wait till Monday just to give everyone an opportunity to know we’re opening back up and slowly getting back into things, and thank God we did, oh my gosh,” Diehl said.

It’s a moment the Diehl family and their staff will never forget.

“What he has done is that my employees no longer have a job here, we don’t know what the future holds. No one even knows. This is day one really to see what we have to do,” Diehl said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.