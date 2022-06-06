Criminal documents provide details about deputy’s line of duty death

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint is providing a rough timeline of events that lead to two deputies being shot, one fatally injured.

Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of Deputy Tom Baker.

Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods. (WSAZ)

Baker was shot and killed Friday, June 3 while responding to a situation involving two barricaded individuals inside a camper along Fire House Road in Birch River, West Virginia.

The two men inside were identified as Brent Tyler Kelly and Richie Holcomb.

Around 7 p.m. the men were found barricaded inside of the camper with a 9mm handgun and a AR-15.

Friday, June 3, 2022, 911 log:

7:34 p.m. – shots fired from inside of the camper toward deputies

7:40 p.m. – deputy hit by bullet

7:42 p.m. – another deputy hit by bullet

7:45 p.m. -- deputy pinned down

8:26 p.m. – Brent Kelly taken into custody.

Shortly after, Richie Holcomb was found dead at the rear of the RV in possession of a semi-automatic assault rifle.

Kelly is now in the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods. He is set to be arraigned Thursday, June 9.

The incident began around 6 p.m. with Nicholas County 911 receiving a call about the destruction of property at 21 Holcomb Street, Birch River, West Virginia.

As many as 100 officers from different agencies, some from as far away as Dunbar and St. Albans, were at the scene.

No further details have been released.

