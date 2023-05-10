Summery Thursday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The best day of the spring (arguably) is in the books after a Wednesday of wall-to-wall sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the comfy 70s. If I told you Thursday would be warmer still and dry you might argue that another Top 10er is in store. But given the increase in afternoon clouds and haze expected, it appears that Thursday’s attempt to one-up Wednesday will come up short.

After a pleasant evening, tonight skies will remain clear and since the air is dry, it will turn rather cool and crisp overnight as lows dip into the 40s.Again some patchy fog will greet the first light of day. Then a day with lots of sun and a breath of wind will send temperatures to 80 degrees. Viewed as a whole, ther risk of an evening shower must be respected though the reality is most of the region will remain dry. If it is to rain briefly on Thursday evening Eastern Kentucky toward Cave Run, Yatesville Lake and Grayson Lake State Parks come to mind as “having a shot” at a shower.

Friday and Saturday will feel an influx in humidity on a south wind and with that comes a good risk of showers and thunderstorms. Not all-day rains mind you, but a few waves of rain will cross the region. Any downpour could sponsor some local street flooding where an inch or better of rain falls.

Mother’s Day is still a forecast we are closely watching but if all goes well Saturday and Monday showers will stay away for most of the day. Time will tell on that. Weekend highs in the 70s and lows near 60 will be rather reasonable for mid-May.

Beyond that, there will be one more chilly morning next week when Thursday dawns with lows in the 35-40 degree range. That would likely be our last risk of frost, though the green light to plant is already out there.

