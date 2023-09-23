Trial date set for suspended deputy in federal child porn case

Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial date has been set up for a suspended sheriff’s deputy from Nicholas County who’s the focus of a federal investigation involving child pornography, according to federal court records.

Deputy Jarrod Steven Bennett was denied home confinement Thursday during an arraignment and detention hearing.

Pretrial motions are set for Oct. 5, and a jury trial is set at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 before U.S. District Judge Irene Berger in Charleston.

Bennett has been on suspension since the investigation started.

According to the indictment, Jarrod Steven Bennett “did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.”

The incident allegedly happened in September 2021 near Mount Nebo.

