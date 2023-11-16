PSC launches investigation of water line break, natural gas outage in Charleston

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin gives an update about the natural gas outage on the city's West Side.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has launched a general investigation of the water line break and natural gas outage that occurred in Charleston on November 10, 2023.

Hundreds of families were impacted by the widespread natural gas on the west side of Charleston.

Charleston gas outage update | Service restored to 350 customer

Also, on or about November 10, 2023, there were several water main breaks on West Virginia-American Water Company (WVAWC) lines in the same area.

The water main breaks caused outages for a relatively large number of customers and boil water advisories, officials say.

The investigation order from the PSC states ‘one of the purposes for the Legislature’s creation of the Commission is to provide for the availability of adequate, economical and reliable utility services throughout the State.’

‘The Commission has determined that it should initiate an investigation to determine the cause and/or causes of these specific water main breaks and natural gas outage,” the order states.

The Commission investigation will focus on measures, policies and/or practices that should be implemented or expanded by both utilities to minimize widespread loss of service for customers, both in geographical scope and in the duration, when water line breaks and gas outages occur.

West Virginia-American Water Company and Mountaineer Gas Company are named respondents in the order.

RESOURCES AVAILABLE FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY AS OUTAGE IN KANAWHA COUNTY

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

