Two people air flighted from ATV accident

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were air flighted from a scene of an ATV rollover accident on Morris Fork.

According the the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, at 5:30p.m. Saturday crews were dispatched by request of Cedar Grove State 6 for an ATV rollover accident on Morris Fork between Sanderson and Cedar Grove.

When crews arrived they found two critical patients and requested air medical for transport.

There is no word on the condition of those patients.

Utility 29, Utility 25, Squad 2, Rescue 6, Cedar Grove Medic 65, KCEAA, and Air Evac Lifeteam 103-Summersville and Air Evac Lifeteam 121 responded.

